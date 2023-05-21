Ordinals (ORDI) Trading 29.3% Lower This Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $10.74 or 0.00040109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $225.46 million and $52.07 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 12.96967158 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $110,170,631.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

