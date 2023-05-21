O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $945.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $954.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,146,037 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

