Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.58.
OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ovintiv Stock Performance
NYSE:OVV opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Ovintiv Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
