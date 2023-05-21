Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $312,068.39 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,913.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00340564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00557344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00426794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,165,856 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

