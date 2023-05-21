Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 937 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Allie Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 513,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

