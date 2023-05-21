Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Park National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Park National Trading Down 4.0 %

Park National stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.74. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park National will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

Insider Activity at Park National

In other Park National news, Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.52 per share, for a total transaction of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park National

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Park National by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 105.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

