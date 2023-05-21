Pax Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $4.00 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008261 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

