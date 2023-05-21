PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,464 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $122,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

