Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

