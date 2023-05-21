Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $53.17 million and approximately $49,209.60 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00121745 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00030949 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

