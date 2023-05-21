PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 2.37. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

