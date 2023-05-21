Polkadot (DOT) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00019707 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and $82.39 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,315,497,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,018,311 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

