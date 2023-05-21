Premia (PREMIA) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Premia has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $21,438.85 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

