Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $36.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

PINC stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. Premier has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $38.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Premier by 22.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Premier by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

