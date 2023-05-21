ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

