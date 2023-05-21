ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,095,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $260.74 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.