Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

