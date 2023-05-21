Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51.00 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $51.00 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025240 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009138 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

