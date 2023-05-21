Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

