Raydium Market Cap Hits $44.09 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $44.09 million and $5.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,981,748 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

