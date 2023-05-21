Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

RF stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.