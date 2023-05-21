renBTC Market Cap Achieves $8.50 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $27,923.07 or 1.05001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $8.50 million and $2,671.71 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

