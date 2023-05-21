Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.80 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Request has a market cap of $86.80 million and approximately $634,414.39 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,667.18 or 1.00010319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0889745 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $616,176.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

