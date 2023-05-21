Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

