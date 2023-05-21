Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 21st (BBWI, CHRD, CPE, CTLT, DYN, ELMD, FL, IRM, MGY, MTW)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 21st:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $41.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $165.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $35.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $31.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $17.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $162.00.

