Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. On average, analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE REPX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,806. The company has a market cap of $735.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

REPX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 193,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $329,827.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,099.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

