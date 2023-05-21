Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.