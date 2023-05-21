SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $306.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $229.48 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

