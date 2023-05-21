Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Seagen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 235,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 129,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

