Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Secret has a market cap of $13.64 million and $3,986.13 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00128642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00062354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028468 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003683 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00456702 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,771.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.