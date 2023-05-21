SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.13. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

