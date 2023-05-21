SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.13. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
