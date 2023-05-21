Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,547 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.52% of Sempra Energy worth $736,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 366,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

