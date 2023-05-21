Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.10).

A number of research analysts have commented on SNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.23) on Friday. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 182.60 ($2.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £746.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3,560.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Senior’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £47,696.88 ($59,748.06). In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.10), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($59,748.06). Also, insider Rajiv Sharma acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($31,003.38). Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

