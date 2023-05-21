Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,859,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 408,109 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 2.7% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Shopify worth $411,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Shopify by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,266,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984,116. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

