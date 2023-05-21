Siacoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $180.73 million and $896,398.48 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,767.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00345371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00561132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00067195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.52 or 0.00427841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,129,562,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

