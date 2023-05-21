Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $185.03 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $185.03 million and $679,367.64 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,164.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00339079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00554049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00067504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00428168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,126,592,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.