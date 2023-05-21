Southern (NYSE:SO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.07.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.