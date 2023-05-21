SouthState Corp Acquires 1,455 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

HD stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,470,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.12.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

