SouthState Corp Has $14.27 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SouthState Corp grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.23. 8,100,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $294.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

