SouthState Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,292. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

