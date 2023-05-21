SouthState Corp Sells 2,875 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,340,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,126 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.01. 711,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,325. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

