SouthState Corp Sells 470 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NEE traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 6,338,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.