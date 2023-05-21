SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $166,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $183.64. 8,434,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average of $174.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

