SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,434,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.