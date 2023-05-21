Status Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $90.69 million and $1.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,659.45 or 1.00029258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02448877 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,293,041.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.