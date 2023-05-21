Status Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Status has a market capitalization of $92.44 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,789.30 or 1.00081492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02448877 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,293,041.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.