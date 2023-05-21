Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.19

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $84.11 million and $1.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,558,293 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

