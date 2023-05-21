Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.81 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. Steem has a market cap of $82.81 million and $1.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,651.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00341440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00563634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00067148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00426747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,578,162 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.