Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $200.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wingstop from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of WING opened at $206.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.71. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.9% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

