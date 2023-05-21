StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

