StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.82%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
